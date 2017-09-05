New Carlisle News photographer Andy Grimm was shot by a Clark County deputy Monday evening.

Andy had left the office around 10:00 p.m. to take pictures of lightning.

There was a traffic stop on Main Street near Studebaker’s Restaurant involved, but Andy was not the subject of the stop.

He had his camera and tripod in his hands and Deputy Jake Shaw apparently mistook it for a weapon and fired, striking Andy in the side.

He was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital for surgery. He is expected to recover from his wounds.

"I was going out to take pictures and I saw the traffic stop and I thought, 'hey, cool. I'll get some pictures here.'" He said he pulled into Studebaker's parking lot in full view of the deputy, got out of his Jeep in full view of the deputy and started setting up his tripod and camera. "I turned around toward the cars and then 'pop, pop,'"

Andy said the deputy gave him no warning. "I was just doing my job," he said.

"I know Jake. I like Jake. I don't want him to lose his job over this."

The Attorney General’s BCI division is investigating the incident, and we will update this story as soon as they release their findings.

Andy is well known in the area for his love of photography. The outpouring of love and affection for him on Facebook has been overwhelming.

Everyone at the New Carlisle News thanks you for your support.